      Weather Alert

Oregon Senate Approves Resolution To Ask Voters On Whether Healthcare Is A Right

Mar 19, 2021 @ 12:51pm
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable healthcare as a fundamental human right.

The resolution, whose aim is to amend the state Constitution, was approved along party lines, with Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed.

It next goes to the House in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House but it died in committee in the Senate.

If it had been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been the first constitutional amendment in any state to create a fundamental right to healthcare.

TAGS
healthcare Oregon right senate vote
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: 12th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert
Homeless Have Become Privileged “Citizens” In The Rose City
Traffic stop leads to Officer involved shooting Saturday Morning
House fire in Battle Ground likely caused by grill Displaces three