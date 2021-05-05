Oregon Sees Decreases In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, And Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations, and virus-related deaths.
Between Monday, April 26th and Sunday, May 2nd, cases were down 3 percent, hospitalizations dropped from 333 to 272, and virus related deaths fell from 26 to 16.
However, the state’s percentage of positive tests increased from 6 to 6.8 percent.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 39% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths.