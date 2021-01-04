Oregon Schools Weigh Reopening Amid Protests
Courtesy: MGN
Governor Kate Brown’s new guidelines for schools to reopen across Oregon, start this week. The decision is provoking fierce debate.
The pandemic continues, but what’s changed is that it’s now up to individual school districts and schools to decide whether to go back to in-person learning.
On Sunday, those against resuming in- person learning put up 500 flags outside school district offices. “It’s been absolutely horrible. Yes, my kid’s mental health is suffering and I am terribly worried about him. As are all parents. But opening schools is not the solution to that,” said a teacher. They say the flags symbolize the 500+ educators and students, COVID-19 has killed across the country. “My kid can catch up. But he can’t catch up if he catches coronavirus and dies,” said a parent.
But other protest groups have been demanding that students get back to in person classes, saying. “These kids are really suffering.” They praised the governor’s decision, saying, “The needle moved here because parents and educators worked together to focus on the impact of these closures on their children.”
School district officials say once they get back from winter break, they’ll meet and start coming up with timelines and decisions.
Generally, most of the local school districts are saying they plan to stay in distance learning this coming week or through the end of the month.
Beaverton School District will discuss the matter once they return from winter break this week.
David Douglas School District had decided to stay with distance learning through at least January 28th but that was before the Governor’s announcement, so they’re also likely to address it this week.
Governor Brown says she hopes that more schools, especially elementary schools, will open to in person learning by February 15th.