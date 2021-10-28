      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Over 1,100 More COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released

Oct 28, 2021 @ 4:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports just over 1,10 0new COVID-19 cases and 24 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (22), Crook (24), Curry (4), Deschutes (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake (4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (76), Malheur (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Polk (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73) and Yamhill (28).

About 515 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

That’s almost 40 fewer than Wednesday.

123 patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are now 52 available adult ICU beds.

NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest vaccine breakthrough report finds that about 28 percent of the state’s cases between October 17th and October 23rd were people who are fully vaccinated.

Of the over 2.6 million fully vaccinated Oregonians, there have now been over 35,000 breakthrough cases.

About 4.5 percent of those cases have led to hospitalizations. 1 percent have led to death.

