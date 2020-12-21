      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Case Count In December

Dec 21, 2020 @ 1:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time since the end of November, the Oregon Health Authority reports less than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Monday’s 846 new cases bring the state’s total to 103,755.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).

The OHA also reports six more deaths from the virus today.

That brings the state’s death toll to 1,347.

The deaths occurred between December 14th and December 19th and were people between 58 and 96 years of age.

5 of the 6 people had confirmed underlying conditions.

528 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 Monday.

That’s 2 fewer than Sunday.

121 patients are in Intensive Care.

That’s the same number as yesterday.

