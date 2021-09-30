Oregon Reports Just Under 1,900 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports just under 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus related deaths.
816 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 5 more than Wednesday.
231 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 4 fewer than Wednesday.
Across Oregon, there are now 64 available adult ICU beds and 335 available adult NON-ICU beds.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Columbia (32), Coos (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deschutes (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Linn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Polk (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158) and Yamhill (47)
Oregon’s 3,772nd COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,773rd COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 4; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,774th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,775th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,776th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,777th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,778th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who died on Sept. 15 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,779th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 24 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,780th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,781st COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,782nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,783rd COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,784th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,785th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,786th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,787th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,788th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,789th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,790th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,791st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
OHA Releases New Breakthrough Report:
The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that nearly 80 percent of all the state’s cases between September 19th and September 25th were unvaccinated people.
The report also finds that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently about 5 times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.6 percent of all breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and .9 percent have died.
However, in August alone, over 23 percent of all COVID deaths in Oregon were breakthrough cases.
