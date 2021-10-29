Oregon Reports Just Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports just over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutes (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Linn (82), Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140) and Yamhill (38).
Oregon’s 4,359th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 7 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, in Kingman, Ariz. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,360th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 27 at Harney District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,361st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,362nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,363rd COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,364th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,365th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,366th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,367th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,368th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,369th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 27 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,370th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,372nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
About 515 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 5 fewer than Thursday.
Over 130 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 60 available adult ICU beds.