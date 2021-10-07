Oregon Reports Almost 1,500 More COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 59 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (10), Columbia (26), Coos (34), Crook (29), Curry (3), Deschutes (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath (64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Linn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Polk (69), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134) and Yamhill (51).
699 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
That’s about 30 fewer than yesterday.
173 people are in the ICU.
The are now 51 Adult-ICU beds available across the state.
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED:
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough case report released Thursday finds that about 75 percent of new cases between September 26th and October 2nd were people who were unvaccinated.
To date, about 28,000 or Oregon’s nearly 340,000 cases have been fully vaccinated people.
4.5 percent of all breakthrough cases have led to hospitalization.
Less than 1 percent have led to death.