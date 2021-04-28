Oregon Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths From The Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 888 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103),Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2489th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,490th death is a 73-year-old man from Linn county who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
326 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. That’s 2 fewer than Tuesday.
64 patients are in ICU.
Oegon has now administered a total of 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.