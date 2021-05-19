Oregon Reports 484 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 484 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (20), Grant (4), Harney (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (21), Lake (3), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (25), Malheur (2), Marion (39), Multnomah (76), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (79) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,591st COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,592nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,593rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 28 and died April 28 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,594th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
331 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.
79 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,979,854 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,484,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 123,651 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today,1,604,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,073,727 people who have had at least one dose.