Oregon Reports 436 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Virus-Related Deaths

Jun 4, 2021 @ 2:46pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 436 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more virus-related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (66), Columbia (4), Crook (15), Curry (4), Deschutes (27), Douglas (24), Grant (2), Harney (5), Jackson (14), Jefferson (6), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lane (38), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (49), Morrow (6), Multnomah (45), Polk (9), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (48) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 2,684th death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 16 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,685th death is a 75-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,686th death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 29 and died on June 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions

219 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.

That’s nine fewer than Thursday.

57 patients are in the ICU.

Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.

