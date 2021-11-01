Oregon Records About 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon over the weekend recorded just over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).
Oregon reports 1,240 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, 771 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, and 558 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31.
Oregon’s 4,373rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct.19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,374th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,375th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,376th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Correction: Oregon’s 4,371st COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
540 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday.
That’s 11 more than Sunday.
114 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now 65 available adult ICU beds.