Oregon Records 999 New COVID-19 Cases

Dec 21, 2021 @ 4:27pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 999 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (25), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (57), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (83), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (114), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (22), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (12), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (105) and Yamhill (28).

About 340 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

85 of those patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are 60 available adult ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered 3,726,092 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 150,288 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,443,221 doses of Moderna and 253,337 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

