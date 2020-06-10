      Weather Alert

Oregon Nursing Homes Will Test All Residents For Virus

Jun 10, 2020 @ 3:57pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday the state is working to implement a plan to test all staff and residents at long-term care facilities for coronavirus.

Testing will start at care centers at the highest risk of having an outbreak.

Most of those facilities are in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties.

Currently long-term care facilities are restricting visitation of non-essential visitors and screening essential individuals prior to entering the building.

