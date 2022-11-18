Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor.

Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood.

Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of kindness and ending bullying.

“More than 3,200 students and 127 classrooms participated in this year’s election,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “The Oregon Kid Governor program is an incredible civic education program teaching young Oregonians how their government works. I support this program because it gives a real-life civics education to young kids. The free program provides toolkits, lesson plans, and Oregon specific education tools celebrating Oregon democracy.”

The other 6 finalists for the position will serve on Kid Governor Elect Lea’s cabinet once she’s inaugurated in January.

Oregon became just the second state in the nation to have the program in 2017.

You can watch Lea’s platform video here: