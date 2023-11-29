Oregon Moves To #5 In College Football Playoff Ranking

(Associated Press) – The four-team College Football Playoff is going out with the most crowded field of contenders and the most consequential championship weekend in the 10-year history of the system.

Eight teams have at least a glimmer of hope to make the field.

The penultimate CFP rankings were released Tuesday.

Georgia remained No. 1. Michigan moved up a spot to second after beating Ohio State.

Unbeaten Washington was third, followed by unbeaten Florida State.

Oregon remained fifth, Ohio State slipped to No. 6, Texas was seventh and Alabama eighth.

The field for the playoff will be announced Sunday.