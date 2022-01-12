Oregon Lottery Moving From Scoreboard To DraftKings For Sports Betting

SALEM, Ore. – A big change is coming for sports betting in Oregon.
Starting on Tuesday, January 18th, the Oregon Lottery is transitioning away from the Scoreboard platform to DraftKings, “We’re really excited about it. DraftKings is a big player in the U.S. market. We think their platform is an easier platform to use. It’s actually going to offer some new betting options for folks.”
And the Oregon Lottery’s Matt Shelby says the move is a big win for the state, “Overall, we think it’s going to cost us less money to operate the game, which means more money back to Oregon.”
He says players will just need to download the DraftKings app, and then the app will walk them through the transition.
Here’s the letter sent to players:
The Oregon Lottery and DraftKings are combining forces to bring you a new and exciting sports betting experience with the DraftKings Sportsbook – Official Provider of the Oregon Lottery—launching on January 18, 2022.
What does this mean for you? Your existing Scoreboard account will be transitioning to DraftKings Sportsbook – Official Provider of the Oregon Lottery—on January 18th and you’ll receive notification when the transition is officially underway.
Until the transition begins, you’ll still be able to use Scoreboard as usual. However, once the transition starts, Scoreboard will look a bit different, and some functionality on Scoreboard will be removed. For example, you’ll no longer be able to place any new bets on Scoreboard but any open bets currently in your Scoreboard account will remain there until settled. You will still have access to your Scoreboard transaction history and account information during the transition and for six months post-transition.
During the transition process, you may access funds in your Scoreboard account as normal or transfer them to your account with DraftKings Sportsbook – Official Provider of the Oregon Lottery.
Additional information regarding the transition and more exciting updates will be shared over the coming days. If you have any specific questions, please contact us at [email protected]oregonlottery.org for assistance.
Regards,
The Scoreboard and DraftKings Teams