Oregon is Home to Thousands of Ukranians Who Want to Help

At the recent Ukrainian Festival at Portland’s Westmoreland Park, the theme was sharing Ukrainian culture, but it also centered around helping people in the war torn country. The United Nation’s says since February, more than 13 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine. Nearly 58 hundred civilians have died, with about 400 of them children.

Elena Shelest is Ukrainian but has lived in Oregon for 25 years. She says her heart is breaking for her home country. She and several others have written a book called “Children of War”. Veronica caught up with her at the festival and you can here her story here:

Proceeds from the sale of the book go to relief efforts in Ukraine.