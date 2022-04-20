OHA: Pandemic Still Going, But Emergency Phase Is Over

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority said the emergency phases of the pandemic are over, but cases are rising and hospitalizations likely will follow.
It’s the first OHA press conference since transitioning to monthly briefings.
Deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne reminded the public that several measures are still in place.
They include vaccination requirements for workers in health care, schools and child care.
Masks are still required in health care and long-term care settings.
Dr. Jeanne said Oregon’s response to the pandemic has been better than other states’ because of resident choices to get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance.