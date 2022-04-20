      Breaking News
Justice Dept. To Appeal Order Voiding Travel Mask Mandate

OHA: Pandemic Still Going, But Emergency Phase Is Over

Apr 20, 2022 @ 2:30pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority said the emergency phases of the pandemic are over, but cases are rising and hospitalizations likely will follow.

It’s the first OHA press conference since transitioning to monthly briefings.

Deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne reminded the public that several measures are still in place.

They include vaccination requirements for workers in health care, schools and child care.

Masks are still required in health care and long-term care settings.

Dr. Jeanne said Oregon’s response to the pandemic has been better than other states’ because of resident choices to get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Health Authority Pandemic
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison
Two Men Convicted In Death Of Washington Teen To Get Out Of Prison Early
Connect With Us Listen To Us On