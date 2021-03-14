      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Reports 234 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 0 Deaths

Mar 14, 2021 @ 3:16pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 159,617.

The agency also reported zero new deaths, keeping the death toll at  2,322.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
Judge OKs 3rd-Degree Murder Charge For Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Milwaukie Man Found Murdered After Missing Work