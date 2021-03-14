Oregon Health Authority Reports 234 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 0 Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 159,617.
The agency also reported zero new deaths, keeping the death toll at 2,322.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).