Oregon Health Authority Releases Data On The Novel Corona Virus
There are two lists right now. People Being monitored, and People under investigation.
The first list being people who don’t have symptoms, but have traveled to main land China or had contact with a confirmed case.
The second list, are people who do have symptoms, but don’t have the virus.
Jonathan Modie spokesperson for OHA…tell KXL the next update is coming up March 2nd. He also added that they would release information if someone was to become infected…Currently the data is already available at the OHA website. CLICK HERE