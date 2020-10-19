      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Issues Revised Mask Guidance

Oct 19, 2020 @ 2:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday issued revised guidance for face coverings.

Oregonians are now required to wear a mask in all private and public workplaces, unless alone in an office or private workplace.

Also new Monday, masks must be worn in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools, and at all colleges and universities.

And the OHA says masks are recommended instead of face shields, unless you’re working with someone who needs to read lips.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 masks Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro