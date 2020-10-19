Oregon Health Authority Issues Revised Mask Guidance
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday issued revised guidance for face coverings.
Oregonians are now required to wear a mask in all private and public workplaces, unless alone in an office or private workplace.
Also new Monday, masks must be worn in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools, and at all colleges and universities.
And the OHA says masks are recommended instead of face shields, unless you’re working with someone who needs to read lips.