Oregon Brewers Festival Returns To Waterfront

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Brewers Festival (OBF) is back this summer in collaboration with another iconic Portland event, the Portland Rose Festival. OBF founder, Art Larrance, will curate a tap takeover at CityFair, which runs from June 2-4 at Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Following the news that the brewers festival would not be returning this year, the Rose Festival extended an invitation to the craft beer celebration to join the festivities at CityFair. Access to the Oregon Brewers Festival activities is included with CityFair admission, and attendees can purchase a 12-ounce pour from a selection of OBF-curated beers on tap.

“I’m looking forward to the OBF taking a new shape in partnership with the Rose Festival,” said Larrance. “I hope that all of our OBF friends will stop by and have a beer with me!”

The Portland Rose Festival is thrilled to be working with the Oregon Brewers Festival, and CEO Marilyn Clint says, “combining these two waterfront traditions at CityFair was an easy decision.“

The Oregon Brewers Festival has been a staple of the Portland beer scene for over 30 years, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from outside of Oregon, including international tourists. This collaboration with the Portland Rose Festival is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors alike to enjoy two iconic Portland events in one weekend.

CityFair offers a wide range of activities, including carnival rides, fair foods, interactive exhibits, and constant entertainment, nestled between the urban energy of the city and the natural beauty of the Willamette River.

For more information on the 2023 Rose Festival and CityFair, visit RoseFestival.org, and follow them on social media @PDXRoseFestival. For more information on the Oregon Brewers Festival, visit OregonBrewFest.com, and follow them on social media @OregonBrewfest.