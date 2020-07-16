Oregon Attorney General Asks For Stay Of Federal Judge Ruling.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s attorney general is fighting a federal judge’s order for Oregon to give more leeway to a group that seeks to change how the state carves up its electoral districts. U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said in his order that the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Kate Brown’s shutdown orders prevented the group, called People Not Politicians, from obtaining the required number of signatures by a July 2 deadline to put the issue on the ballot. The group said it collected only around 64,000 unverified signatures, when it needed to submit almost 150,000 by July 2 to put the proposed change to Oregon voters.