Oregon: 91 Dead, 2,311 Infected; 58 People Under 20-Years-Old
Portland, Ore. – Four more Oregonians have died from Coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 91. At least 58 new residents have tested positive on Sunday making 2,311 people in Oregon with Covid-19. That includes 58 patients under the age of 20 who are infected. Oregon also has 159 people over the age of 80, currently fighting the virus and recovering. About 54 percent of the patients statewide are women. Only 24 percent of Oregon patients had to go to the hospital.
Click Here To Read More Facts About Coronavirus In Oregon
We’re learning more about the latest Oregonians who’ve died- all of them had other medical issues. Including a 51-year-old man in Wasco county who died at Mid-Columbia Medical center. A 93-year-old woman in Marion County who died at Salem Hospital. Two were from Multnomah county, a 70-year-old man who died at his home, and a 75-year-old woman who died at Adventist Medical Center. The biggest jump in the last 24 hours was in Multnomah county, with 29 new people infected.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Coos (4), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1) Linn (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (29), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.