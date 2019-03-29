One Person Dead In NW Multnomah County Shooting

Multnomah County, Oregon – One person was killed in a shooting this morning in Northwest Multnomah County. It happened just before 7am near Highway 30 and Rainbow Lake. Nearby Northwest Logie Trail road is closed between Skyline Blvd and St. Helens Rd. KXL’s Annette Newell spoke with police at the scene.

Traffic Alert: NW Logie Trail Road is closed to through traffic between Hwy 30 and NW Skyline Blvd. in the hills north of Portland by the Multnomah County Sheriff due to a shooting incident. County Transportation does not have information on the shooting. NW Logie Trail Road is a narrow, steep rural road. Residents who live along the road are still able to come and go. Through traffic should use NW Cornelius Pass Rd. as an alternate route.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Annette Newell.