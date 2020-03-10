Ol’ Salty Was Stolen In Newport
The Newport Police post on Facebook tells us that Ol’ Salty has been stolen.
Korkie Tague is the owner of Ol Salty and lives in the Nye Beach house where Salty has made his home for the past ten years.
She also said she didn’t notice the 5ft statue was missing until Sunday morning. That’s when she called Newport Police who then put the info on Facebook. She believes it was taken either Friday or Saturday as she was ill and didn’t leave the house until late Sunday.
If you have any information of the rapscallion who took Ol’ Salty, you’re asked to contact Newport Police.