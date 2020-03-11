Ohio Order Would Force NCAA Tournament Games Without Fans
By RALPH D. RUSSO=
AP College Sports Writer= An order from the governor of Ohio to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events because of concerns about the coronavirus would force the NCAA to play men’s basketball tournament games in the state without fans present. The NCAA had no immediate response Wednesday after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he would be issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings.” The NCAA men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments begin next week at sites across the country. The first four game of the men’s tournament are scheduled to be played in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday. First- and second-round games are scheduled to be played in Cleveland on March 20 and 22.