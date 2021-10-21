OHA To Add About 550 COVID-19 Deaths To State Total After Technical Error

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over the next couple of weeks, the Oregon Health Authority will add about 550 COVID-19 deaths to the state total.
The agency says most of those deaths occurred between May 2021 and August 2021 and were omitted due to a technical error, “We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”
The OHA says the additional deaths will affect Oregon’s national standing in COVID-19 death rates.
Currently the state ranks 6th in lowest death rate in the nation.
Oregon is expected to drop a couple of spots.
State health officials estimate that if Oregon’s death rate matched the national average, another 4,000 or more Oregonians would have died from COVID-19.
