      Weather Alert

OHA To Add About 550 COVID-19 Deaths To State Total After Technical Error

Oct 21, 2021 @ 12:54pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over the next couple of weeks, the Oregon Health Authority will add about 550 COVID-19 deaths to the state total.

The agency says most of those deaths occurred between May 2021 and August 2021 and were omitted due to a technical error, “We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”

The OHA says the additional deaths will affect Oregon’s national standing in COVID-19 death rates.

Currently the state ranks 6th in lowest death rate in the nation.

Oregon is expected to drop a couple of spots.

State health officials estimate that if Oregon’s death rate matched the national average, another 4,000 or more Oregonians would have died from COVID-19.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Third Victim In NE Portland Apartment Fire Sparked by Fireworks Dies
FBI: Remains Found In Florida Park ID'd As Brian Laundrie
Hardesty’s Stance On Police Is Criminally Negligent For The Rest Of Portland
Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre
Update On Human Remains Found In Linn County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On