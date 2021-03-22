OHA Reports 224 New COVID-19 Cases And 1 New Death
Portland, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday 224 near confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death related to the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (21), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (13), Lake (1), Lane (8), Linn (12), Marion (38), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Union (2), Washington (40) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,363rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.