OHA Denies Legacy Health Waiver To Close Mount Hood Birthing Center

PORTLAND, Ore – The Oregon Health Authority has denied a waiver application by Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center to stop providing required maternity services.

State health officials who reviewed the application found that Legacy Mount Hood did not meet any of the three criteria needed to allow for the closure of the birth center. During the review, officials found that the closure did not maintain or improve patient services. The birth center’s staff shortages were the result of management decisions, and the hospital chose to close the facility instead of placing staff at the birth center that were willing to implement management’s proposed new care model.

State Health Officials also found that the closure does not reflect the community’s needs, and will continue the ongoing compliance investigation at Legacy Mount Hood, including the closure of the birthing center. The results of that investigation are expected in the coming weeks.