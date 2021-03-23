ODOT Continues To Remove Trees From Snow Storm
PORTLAND, Ore—ODOT and other county transportation departments have been working steadily on downed trees and the hazards they bring to drivers and passersby. The work hasn’t stopped since the snow and ice storm in February.
Crews are doing more than sawing up tress and branches they are being proactive removing over-turned trees, root-balls and logs that could come tumbling down onto highways. Work is most noticeable on Highway 213, in the Columbia River Gorge on I-84 and on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood and headed to the Oregon Coast.