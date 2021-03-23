      Weather Alert

ODOT Continues To Remove Trees From Snow Storm

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:12am

PORTLAND, Ore—ODOT and other county transportation departments have been working steadily on downed trees and the hazards they bring to drivers and passersby.  The work hasn’t stopped since the snow and ice storm in February.

Crews are doing more than sawing up tress and branches they are being proactive  removing over-turned trees, root-balls and logs that could come tumbling down onto highways.  Work is most noticeable on Highway 213, in the Columbia River Gorge on I-84 and on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood and headed to the Oregon Coast.

TAGS
block roads CCTrans cut down ODOT Snow Storm trees
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: 12th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert
Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco
One Dead In Church Shooting In Washington State
Oregon Governor Eases COVID Restrictions On Outdoor Gatherings