NWS warns of Periods of Thunder & Lightening, Hail in Parts of Oregon Sunday

Passing showers today may bring periods of thunder & lightning. Most of the thunder will stay along the coast or areas north of Corvallis. Small hail is also possible. Remember, when thunder roars, stay indoors! #ORwx #WAwx #PQRobs #thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/bn5yVH8XTK
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 7, 2021
Passing showers today may bring periods of thunder & lightning. Most of the thunder will stay along the coast or areas north of Corvallis. Small hail is also possible. Remember, when thunder roars, stay indoors! #ORwx #WAwx #PQRobs #thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/bn5yVH8XTK
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 7, 2021