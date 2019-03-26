Nurkic Suffers ‘Gruesome’ Season Ending Leg Injury

Portland, Ore. – The Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets last night in double overtime 148-to-144, and clinch a playoff spot, but there was no celebrating after this game. Blazers’ Center Jusuf Nurkic went down in the second overtime with a gruesome leg injury. Nurkic scored a team-high 32 points before he was carried off the court on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. The Blazers held a moment of silence for Nurkic in the locker room after the game and even prayed together. The team has announced that this is a season-ending injury. The Blazers now hit the road and will take on the Bulls Wednesday night.

The Portland Trailblazers released this statement late last night:

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula with 2:22 remaining in the second overtime of Portland’s win over Brooklyn on Monday.

There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In 72 games this season (all starts), Nurkic averaged career highs of 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.00 steal to go with 1.40 blocks. He shot a career-best 50.8% from the field and 77.3% from the foul line. Nurkic posted a career-high 36 double-doubles and led the Trail Blazers in rebounds 46 times, assists 12 times and points eight times. He ranks 15th in the NBA in rebounding and 16th in blocks.

KXL’s Dave King contributed to this report.