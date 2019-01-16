No YOU’RE The Aggressive Driver….No YOU Are….

I must say, sometimes polling data gives me a chuckle. I suppose I should say, sometimes people give me a chuckle in the way they respond, even confidentially, to polling questions.

People still don’t seem to want to be honest about themselves.

Quick background;

PEMCO Insurance does a variety of different “Northwest Polls”. Today, they’ve released results of a poll about aggressive and polite driving the Pacific Northwest.

There were four basic questions;

How many times per month do you drive aggressively? How many times per month do you see someone else drive aggressively? How many times per month do you drive politely? How many times per month do you see someone else drive politely?

According to the results, drivers said they see almost five times more acts of aggression in other drivers than they admit to committing themselves.

Of course, that result is rather baffling.

How could everyone on the road claim to be non-aggressive drivers, but at the same time, see so much aggressive driving??

On the flip side — most drivers in this poll claim to be polite drivers, while they report seeing less polite driving around them.

C’mon folks, polling isn’t worth much if you don’t approach it with some sincerity!!

Here’s an aggressive driving montage just for fun: