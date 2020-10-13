“No Defund Police” Petition Circulating
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Association is encouraging citizens who don’t want further defunding of police to sign a petition.
PPA President Daryl Turner was featured in a video highlighting the problems created by nightly riots, among them slow response time, damage to businesses and neighborhoods, police leaving the bureau for other jurisdictions and genuine fear of a future without police protection.
On Monday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, the city’s police commissioner commented he may have to move money back to the bureau to improve training. He too walked neighborhoods discussing police issues with business people and local residents.
Portland Mayor Labels Gun Violence A Pandemic
The Portland Police Bureau’s budget has been slashed by $27 Million already this year.
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty indicates she would make even deeper cuts to the police bureau if she could. She believes departments like the Gun Violence Reduction and Gang Enforcement teams were not effective in stopping crimes.