Portland Mayor Labels Gun Violence A Pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore– Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently visited with business owners in Old Town, Gateway, and SE Foster Road. They tell him they are concerned about slow police response and fewer officers to take care of our community. His response to defunding the police is very opposite to what City Commissioner Joann Hardesty suggested last week. The commissioner indicated she would look at taking more money away from the police bureau already stripped of 27 million dollars. The commissioner also want to speak with community members before peeling away more dollars.
The Mayor said,”Any further reductions are going to have to clear a very high bar from my perspective. The pandemic of gun violence in our community that may in fact require additional investments. ” He is looking at increasing money for the office of violence prevention. Nearly 600 shootings have happened in Portland so far in 2020.