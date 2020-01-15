      Weather Alert

Nine Years In Prison For Man Who Killed Woman On First Date

Jan 15, 2020 @ 10:36am

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend man who fatally shot a Sisters woman at his apartment during their first date was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.

KTVZ-TV reports Alan Peter Porciello, 37, also was sentenced to a year post-prison supervision by Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby in the Jan. 12, 2019 killing of Jenny Cashwell.

Porciello was ordered to have no contact with certain members of Cashwell’s family, and all of his guns will be seized.

Porciello originally was charged with first-degree manslaughter. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

