KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NFL Suspends 5 Players For Violating Gambling Policy

April 21, 2023 10:31AM PDT
Share
NFL Suspends 5 Players For Violating Gambling Policy
Credit: MGN

(AP) – The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

More about:
gambling
NFL
suspension

Popular Posts

1

'Rust' Movie Reboots After Alec Baldwin Shooting
2

Chauvin Murder Conviction Upheld In George Floyd Killing
3

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution
4

Accused Killer Is The Latest Example Of Media Shilling For Politics
5

US Retail Sales Fall 1% Amid High Inflation, Rising Rates