NFL Quarterback Justin Herbert, Other Players Evacuated From Their Homes By Wildfires In Southern California
Los Angeles, Cali. – Over 100,000 people in Southern California have been recently evacuated from their homes due to new wildfires. Including NFL Quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, other players and team staff. KXL’s Jacob Dean has the latest.
Fierce Santa Ana winds have been fueling two fires the Blue Ridge Fire is about 17 miles north of Irvine. The Silverado Fire is burning southeast of L.A. near the homes of people like Herbert, the former Oregon Star now NFL starter, who was on the Dan Patrick show this morning on our Sports Station 750 The Game. Herbert and the Chargers’ are still preparing for their game on Sunday at Denver.
At least two firefighters were critically hurt fighting the Silverado fire that is causing some of those evacuations. Southern California Edison reported to regulators it’s investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the larger of the two fires near the city of Irvine.