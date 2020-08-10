New Guidelines Take Effect Today In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect Monday in Washington state.
As part of the updated guidelines, gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.
The new COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee for counties in Phase 2 or 3 of reopening increases the requirement of 6 feet of distance between patrons to 300-square-feet.
The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities, and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space.