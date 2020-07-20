Music Millennium At Risk Of Shutdown From Covid-19
Portland, Ore. – The oldest music shop in the Pacific Northwest may not be able to survive another extended shutdown. Owner of Music Millennium Terry Currier tells KXL, if we see another spike in cases and officials force another closure, it could be really bad news for the shop on SE 32nd and Burnside. Sales have been down this month. Currier was able to secure a PPP loan and a Disaster loan so they have a little backup reserve to get them through a short closure, but it won’t last forever. Terry says everyday he’s seeing longtime local business close up for good and sadly they could be next. Places like Pok Pok and The Montage have closed after decades of business. Currier says the best thing you can do is support your favorite local shops anyway you can.
Listen to the full unedited interview with Terry Currier and KXL’s Jacob Dean here: