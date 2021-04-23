      Weather Alert

Mountain View High School Principal Placed On Leave…Again

Apr 23, 2021 @ 10:17am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A high school principal who was placed on leave amid an investigation was reinstated only to be placed on leave again.

The Columbian reports Evergreen Public Schools on Thursday placed Mountain View High Principal Matt Johnson on paid leave for sending an email to staff saying the complaints in the investigation were not supported with credible evidence.

The district’s senior director of secondary education Bill Oman said that statement was inaccurate because the investigation did identify some concerns that need to be addressed.

The district first placed Johnson on leave March 16 pending an independent investigation of staff complaints.

Officials say Johnson will be on leave now to “investigate the impact” of his email.

TAGS
Evergreen School District Leave Principal
Popular Posts
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd's Murder
Portland Police Shoot & Kill Armed Man at Lents Park
Portland Garment Factory Fire Was Arson
Windows Smashed, Two Women Face Charges In Monday Night Protest