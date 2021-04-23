Mountain View High School Principal Placed On Leave…Again
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A high school principal who was placed on leave amid an investigation was reinstated only to be placed on leave again.
The Columbian reports Evergreen Public Schools on Thursday placed Mountain View High Principal Matt Johnson on paid leave for sending an email to staff saying the complaints in the investigation were not supported with credible evidence.
The district’s senior director of secondary education Bill Oman said that statement was inaccurate because the investigation did identify some concerns that need to be addressed.
The district first placed Johnson on leave March 16 pending an independent investigation of staff complaints.
Officials say Johnson will be on leave now to “investigate the impact” of his email.