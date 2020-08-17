Mother Calls on Protesters to Fight After Police Shot Her Son
She’s the mother of a 27-year-old man who died when Portland police shot him two years ago. Now, she is encouraging protesters to keep marching.
Letha Winston addressed a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the Justice Center Sunday night. She told them, “A change is going to come.”
She urged protesters to never let anyone discourage them from seeking justice. Winston led an electrified crowd, chanting “You’ve got to fight, fight, fight, fight.”
Police shot and killed Winston’s son Patrick Kimmons in September of 2018 after he allegedly shot and injured two men in a parking lot downtown.
Last night was the 81st consecutive night of protests against police brutality and systemic racism in Portland following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.