KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

More Stolen Vehicles Recovered By Police

March 28, 2023 9:28AM PDT
Share
More Stolen Vehicles Recovered By Police
Two Guns Found In A Stolen Vehicle. – Portland Police Bureau

Portland, Ore. – Portland Police say their stolen vehicle missions continue to be very successful. East Precinct Police officers use data about past traffic stops to increase their chance of finding stolen vehicles.

On Sunday, March 19th they conducted a 10-hour mission that focused on the Roseway and Madison South neighborhoods. It included the Air Support and K9 units. They made 22 traffic stops and recovered nine stolen vehicles. They served 11 warrants, towed seven vehicles and arrested seven people. They’ve conducted 18 stolen vehicle missions since the project started. They find one stolen vehicle in every six traffic stops.

Last year Portland Police reported over a thousand stolen vehicles in the city, with 93 % of them eventually returned.

Popular Posts

1

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case
4

Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Ripping Off Retail Stores
5

Criminal Alien Report 03-21-23 By David Cross