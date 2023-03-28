More Stolen Vehicles Recovered By Police

Portland, Ore. – Portland Police say their stolen vehicle missions continue to be very successful. East Precinct Police officers use data about past traffic stops to increase their chance of finding stolen vehicles.

On Sunday, March 19th they conducted a 10-hour mission that focused on the Roseway and Madison South neighborhoods. It included the Air Support and K9 units. They made 22 traffic stops and recovered nine stolen vehicles. They served 11 warrants, towed seven vehicles and arrested seven people. They’ve conducted 18 stolen vehicle missions since the project started. They find one stolen vehicle in every six traffic stops.

Last year Portland Police reported over a thousand stolen vehicles in the city, with 93 % of them eventually returned.