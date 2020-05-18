More Rent Relief Coming For Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Housing and Community Services has more than $8.5 million to provide rent relief across the state during the coronavirus crisis.
State officials said Monday the money was allocated to the regional Community Action Agencies (CAAs) by a needs-based formula which took rent burden data, poverty data, homelessness data, and unemployment claims into consideration.
Applications can be made through local CAAs and rent payments would be made directly to the landlord.