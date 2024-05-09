KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

More Details On Former Washington Cop Accused Of Murder and Kidnapping

May 9, 2024 11:33AM PDT
Share
More Details On Former Washington Cop Accused Of Murder and Kidnapping
Yakima PD/Amber Alert

34-year-old Elias Huizar was accused of raping at least three underage girls, including the woman who later became his wife.

Prosecutors charged Huizar in February with raping a 16-year-old girl and raping and impregnating another girl when she was just 15. That girl was stabbed to death after police say Huizar shot and killed his wife.

Huizar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit that ended when he crashed into a semi on I-5 in Eugene. The one-year-old boy in the car was unharmed and placed with child protective services.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

Confidence Of US Consumers Continues To Decline
3

Former Oregon State, NFL Star Tight End Aaron Thomas Dies In Corvallis
4

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Highest Level Since August 2023, Though Job Market Is Still Hot
5

Georgia Appeals Court Agrees To Review Ruling Allowing Fani Willis To Stay On Former President Trump's Election Case