More Details On Former Washington Cop Accused Of Murder and Kidnapping

34-year-old Elias Huizar was accused of raping at least three underage girls, including the woman who later became his wife.

Prosecutors charged Huizar in February with raping a 16-year-old girl and raping and impregnating another girl when she was just 15. That girl was stabbed to death after police say Huizar shot and killed his wife.

Huizar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit that ended when he crashed into a semi on I-5 in Eugene. The one-year-old boy in the car was unharmed and placed with child protective services.