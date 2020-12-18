More Charges For Former UPS Driver Accused Of Shooting Cars On I-5
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The former UPS driver from Roseburg, Oregon, who was arrested in August on suspicion of shooting at cars on Interstate 5 is facing additional charges.
The News-Review reports 49-year-old Kenneth Alan Ayers received 26 additional charges at an arraignment hearing Thursdy in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The grand jury indictment issued Wednesday included a total of 34 charges, including three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault, eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, all of which are felonies.
Defense attorney Paul Moser entered not guilty pleas on each of the new charges.