More Access Now Allowed To Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Security fencing around the Washington Capitol will remain, but state officials say the public is now allowed to walk around within the perimeter.
The state’s Department of Enterprise Services said that while the area remains closed to vehicles, pedestrian access gates have been added at several locations, and the public can access the previously closed off areas daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This includes the Capitol steps that had previously been the usual staging area for protests or rallies.
The fencing was installed Jan. 8, two days after a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump and failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp breached a gate outside the governor’s mansion and made it to the porch and front yard.