      Weather Alert

Molalla Fire Crews Rescue Injured Logger

May 18, 2021 @ 7:10am
MOLALLA, Ore–At about 10:15 A.M. on Monday, the Molalla Fire District responded to the report of an injured logger in the wilderness around the Williams lake area.  It’s a spot that suffered heavy damage in last year’s devastating wildfires.
Crews arrived to find an injured logger about 1 mile into a deep ravine.  Molalla Fire district crews joined fellow loggers and Weyerhaeuser employees.  They hiked for about an hour through heavy tree fall, to find the injured logger.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County SAR, Canby Fire District, Colton Fire District, Mountain Rescue Team, CSAR and a Life Flight Network helicopter all helped in the effort.   Crews extricated the injured logger from the bottom of the ravine and up the mountain.
A Life Flight helicopter brought the logger to a trauma hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries. About 35 responders worked for  7 hours to rescue the injured logger.
